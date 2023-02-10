‘She is a Change Maker Project’ | IMPARD to organise CBPs for ULB women members from Feb 13

Srinagar, Feb 10: As part of Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) being held under ambitious “She is a Change Maker” project, the third programme would be held from February 13 to 15 at IMPARD, main campus, Srinagar, for women members of Urban Local Bodies and office bearers from all districts of Kashmir Valley.
Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD) in collaboration with National Commission for Women is organizing a series of CBPs for women members of Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Urban Local Bodies and Office Bearers of J&K under “She is a Change Maker Project”.
In this regard, two programmes have already been conducted for the women representatives of Panchayats, Block Development Councils and District Development Councils.
The series is being fully sponsored by the National Commission for Women to foster Gender Responsive Governance in the system.