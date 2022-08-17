Shehjar Heights Apartments’ project, Satellite Township Gund Aksha approved at Bemina

The Board also held threadbare discussions about all the 18 agenda items in which decisions were taken and directions were issued accordingly.

The Board approved the execution of Vertical Housing project ‘Shehjar Heights’ in which 480 3BHK and 2BHK apartments with all common facilities, club house, community hall, swimming pool and open green spaces are coming up and SDA shall be taking necessary approvals from statutory bodies including from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).