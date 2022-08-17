Shehjar Heights Apartments’ project, Satellite Township Gund Aksha approved at Bemina

Srinagar, Aug 17: Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta today chaired the 80th meeting of the Board of Directors of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) at Civil Secretariat here.
he meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology & Environment, Secretary Revenue Department, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Vice Chairman SDA, Chief Town Planner Kashmir, Chief Engineer Roads & Building, Chief Architect, J&K, Director Budget Finance Department and officers from Divisional Commissioner’s office Kashmir and Planning, Monitoring & Development Department. The officers from Jammu attended the meeting through video conferencing.
The Board also held threadbare discussions about all the 18 agenda items in which decisions were taken and directions were issued accordingly.
VC SDA, Haris Ahmad Handoo apprised the Board about the action taken in respect of the 79th Board of Directors meeting and discussed all the 18 agenda items in which several decisions were taken and directions were passed on accordingly.
The Board approved the execution of Vertical Housing project ‘Shehjar Heights’ in which 480 3BHK and 2BHK apartments with all common facilities, club house, community hall, swimming pool and open green spaces are coming up and SDA shall be taking necessary approvals from statutory bodies including from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).
The Board also approved the construction of a pre-fabricated 3BHK sample flat for marketing of the Housing project and to familiarize the prospective home buyers about the design and interiors of the apartments.
On the occasion, the VC SDA proposed to construct 10 towers of Stilt +12 floors configuration, each comprising of 48 flats totalling 480 flats (2BHK 192 & 3BHK 288) in addition to the 5 towers (140 flats) of Shehjar Phase Ist Project which is nearing completion.
The board also gave its nod for the development of ‘Satellite Township’ at Rakh-e-Gund Aksha with all modern amenities including housing, commercial, institutional, recreational, golf course, hotels besides drainage, sewerage facilities and road infrastructure on the entire land parcel as already envisaged in the Srinagar Master Plan 2035.
Besides, the Board also gave approval to several agenda points which were discussed threadbare, which include allotment of land for parks, graveyards to various societies/mohalla committees; allotment of additional land in favour of SASB; change of land use in the Srinagar Master Plan 2035 for the land parcels on which J&K Housing Board has proposed to build Housing colonies at Chatterhama Harwan and Bakoora Ganderbal.
The revised budget estimates for the year 2021-2022 and budget estimates 2022-2023 were referred to the Finance Committee and establishment matters were referred to the Establishment Committee for examination and approval.