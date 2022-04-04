Shivpora, adjoining areas without community hall

Indra Nagar, Shivpora, and Batwara fall under the domain of the Badami Bagh cantonment Board. These areas are bereft of community halls. To conduct any type of social events, residents have to block roads to pitch tents. Space constraints make it difficult for residents to host their guests for an extended period. Moreover, during inclement weather, people have to restrict guests to their homes.

Unlike other areas of Srinagar, which are maintained by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, the Cantonment Board takes care of mandatory duties such as public health, sanitation, and street lighting.