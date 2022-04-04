Shivpora, adjoining areas without community hall

Malik Osama
Srinagar, Apr 4: Residents of Shivpora and its adjacent areas are suffering due to lack of community halls.
Indra Nagar, Shivpora, and Batwara fall under the domain of the Badami Bagh cantonment Board. These areas are bereft of community halls. To conduct any type of social events, residents have to block roads to pitch tents. Space constraints make it difficult for residents to host their guests for an extended period. Moreover, during inclement weather, people have to restrict guests to their homes.
Unlike other areas of Srinagar, which are maintained by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, the Cantonment Board takes care of mandatory duties such as public health, sanitation, and street lighting.
Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Shivpora said the lack of community hall in the area is a longstanding issue. He urged the Board to set up at least one community hall in the area.
“During an event like a wedding, funeral, or any gathering, there are usually too many people to manage. Not all people own a big house or land. It is essential that we have a community hall to organise all our events,” he added
Another resident of Batwara, Muhammad Shafi said, “due to space constraints, we had to decrease guest list during a wedding at our house. Everyone cannot afford the rental cost of a private community hall. In addition to weddings, there are other occasions where a community center is required. Setting up a community hall will also help to generate revenue for the board.”
Chief Executive Officer Badami Bagh Cantonment Board, Johns Vikas, acknowledged that the area has no community hall. “As of now, no land has been identified for the facility. We have proposed one as part of the Smart City initiative. We will hopefully approve it in the next financial year,” he added.