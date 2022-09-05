Shivpora residents for action against eve-teasers

“Presence of these unscrupulous persons causes sense of insecurity among female students. Besides these persons are also present on the Bund from Shivpora to Batwara. This causes inconvenience to pedestrians especially females, to walk to their respective destinations. We make a fervent appeal to SP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal to look into the matter and direct concerned police officials to take action against the eve-teasers so the female students can feel sense of security,” they added.