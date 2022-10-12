Shivpora residents seek action against eve-teasers

They said presence of these unscrupulous persons causes sense of insecurity among female students. “Besides these persons are also present on the Bund from Shivpora to Batwara causing inconvenience to locals especially females who are on morning walk. Many drug addicts are also present on the Bund hampering movement of pedestrians,” they said.

The residents said they have many times taken up the matter with concerned authorities, but to no avail. They appealed to the SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal to look into the matter and direct concerned police officials to take action against the eve-teasers so the female students can feel sense of security.