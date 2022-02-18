Srinagar

Grenade attack in Srinagar, policeman injured

While local reports claimed the blast to be a "grenade attack" on a joint team of police and CRPF, there was no immediate comment by the local police.
At least one shop was damaged in a mysterious blast at Khawaja Bazar area of downtown Srinagar on Friday afternoon.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Fe 18: A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Khwaja Bazaar area of the old city on Friday, officials said.

The ultras lobbed the grenade at police personnel deployed at Khwaja Bazaar in Nowhatta area, the officials said, reported news agency PTI. They said the policeman sustained minor injuries in the blast.

The whole area was cordoned after the blast. The glass of a shop was damaged in the blast.

