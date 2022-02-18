Grenade attack in Srinagar, policeman injured

Srinagar, Fe 18: A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Khwaja Bazaar area of the old city on Friday, officials said.
While reports claimed the blast to be a "grenade attack" on a joint team of police and CRPF, there was no immediate comment by the local police.
The ultras lobbed the grenade at police personnel deployed at Khwaja Bazaar in Nowhatta area, the officials said, reported news agency PTI. They said the policeman sustained minor injuries in the blast.
The whole area was cordoned after the blast. The glass of a shop was damaged in the blast.