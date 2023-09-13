‘Shopkeepers using Waqf properties duty bound to pay rentals’

She said this while inspecting Waqf properties in city centre Lal Chowk.

Speaking to the media, Andrabi said that, “Waqf markets in the city center are historic markets and have been the livelihood of various traders for years.” She also said that these markets are a source of revenue for the Waqf, and every trader should pay their rent on time so that it will boost the Waqf revenue and they can work for the betterment of everyone.

“I came here after over a year to inspect the market. Past few years have been tough for shopkeepers due to Covid and other issues. I am here to tell the traders that Waqf can't run if the people who are using its properties won't pay their rent on time,” Andrabi said.