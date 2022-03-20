Shoppers throng Sunday Market

Srinagar, Mar 20: Shoppers thronged the weekly Sunday Market after its reopening here in city centre areas here today.
The Sunday Market of Srinagar remained closed last week on directions of authorities. The famous flea market came back to life as shoppers thronged the market on a sunny day.
Last Sunday the market wore a deserted look as the shoppers said that they didn’t know the reason for the closure. The closure however came following a grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street on March 6 which left two persons dead and several injured.
Today shoppers expressed happiness to see the market open for normal activities.
“Although we were unsure about today, but we still visited. Luckily the stalls were set up and people were shopping. People rely on this market for various purchases, be it clothes, crockery, shoes, or other household items. Since the place is known for affordable prices, if the place is closed, it affects people,” said Rafiq Ahmed, a shopper.
The vendors said that there were no instructions to keep the market closed so they came early in the morning to set up stalls, but added that due to last Sunday’s closure the sales took a hit.
“After such closures, people are unsure about the opening. People come from far-flung areas and if they are not sure about the opening of the market they avoid the visit. We are happy that we could carry on with our business. The livelihood of hundreds of families depends on the market and we hope that closures will not be made a routine,” said Asif Ahmed, a vendor.
During the peak of COVID the famous Sunday market has faced long closures. However with a decrease in the COVID cases, the market continued to open every Sunday as thousands of people visit it, which makes it the center of attraction in Lal Chowk. However, traders and shoppers said that the unannounced closure of the market without notice leaves them inconvenienced and also affected their earnings.