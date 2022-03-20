Shoppers throng Sunday Market

The vendors said that there were no instructions to keep the market closed so they came early in the morning to set up stalls, but added that due to last Sunday’s closure the sales took a hit.

“After such closures, people are unsure about the opening. People come from far-flung areas and if they are not sure about the opening of the market they avoid the visit. We are happy that we could carry on with our business. The livelihood of hundreds of families depends on the market and we hope that closures will not be made a routine,” said Asif Ahmed, a vendor.