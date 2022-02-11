Shutdown in parts of Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 11: Parts of Srinagar witnessed a shutdown on Friday on the occasion of the death anniversary of JKLF founder Muhammad Maqbool Bhat, who was hanged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on this day in 1984, officials said.
Shops and other business establishments were shut in some parts of old city and Maisuma area of the city here, the officials said.
However, there was no shutdown in other areas and the public transport was also plying normally in the city and elsewhere in the valley, the officials said.