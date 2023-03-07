‘Significant decline in victims of drug abuse after launch of MISSION WAAPSI by Srinagar Administration’

Srinagar, Mar 7: Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday chaired the 8th meeting of District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) here to take review of the action taken by the concerned Departments with regard to decisions held in last meeting.
The future course of action to uproot the drug menace and narcotic trade from Srinagar District was also formulated during the meeting.
The meeting was among others attended by Superintendent of Police, Arif Amin Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Shabir Ahmad, SDM East, Murtaza Ahmad, Deputy Drug Controller, Nighat Jabeen, Chief Agriculture Officer, Mohammad Younis, Chief Education Officer, Mohammad Shabir, District Social Welfare Officer, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Tehsildar Headquarter, Imtiyaz Amin Naik, Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre SMHS Hospital, Dr Yasir Rather, Deputy Nodal Officer ATF, SKIMS Bemina and other concerned .
While Zonal Director Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), Rajesh Kumar participated in the meeting through virtual mode and threw light on various dimensions related to drug abuse and its peddling.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took detailed feedback from every concerned Department regarding and measures undertaken for combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and its consumption in the District to save youth from the dangerous effects of the drugs.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner said that drug abuse is a serious problem that not only affects individuals, but also families and communities. He stated that it is essential to tackle the issue from multiple perspectives, including deterrence, treatment and enforcement.
The DC also reiterated that the District Administration Srinagar is committed to create a drug-free environment in the District and will continue to take all necessary steps to achieve this goal.
With regard to non-availability of the prescribed essential medicine for treatment of drug victims, the DC stressed on ensuring availability of medicines to drug affected patients at authorised medical stores on proper prescription duly signed and sealed by the concerned Doctor. The DC said the drug menace is a major threat to the socio-economic structure and it has become imperative for the entire society to come together to uproot this menace and work as a strong entity to make Srinagar a healthy and drugs free District. He further underscored that Srinagar Administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug suppliers and traffickers under the MISSION WAAPSI initiative.
The DC also sought cooperation from the families particularly from parents to overcome the menace among the youth which also leads to other social evils and crimes.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner was apprised by Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre SMHS Hospital, Dr Yasir Rather that Significant decrease has been witnessed in number of new patients of drug abuse related during last 3-4 months after launch of MISSION WAPSI initiative by Srinagar administration , because of decrease in easy availability of illicit drug, after administration adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug suppliers and traffickers.
He informed that over 44000 footfall of patients have visited SMHS hospital to get treatment during the year 2022. And all of these patients were given free treatment there.
"In the last month of Feb 2023 around 3000 (new plus followup patients) were given free treatment at the deaddiction center, SMHS" he added.
Similarly, the Deputy Nodal Officer ATF, SKIMS Bemina, informed that about 1500 affected patients have been given treatment at the Center till date with follow-up facility to 147 patients.
During the meeting, SP West, Arif Amin Shah apprised the chair about the overall scenario of drug abuse in Srinagar and measures taken to curb the menace. He informed the meeting that 20 cases have been registered so far in the district and 50 peddlers have been detained under Narco PSA. In addition, 13.42 grams of brown sugar, 684.33 grams of heroin, 3.36 Kgs of charas, besides 4734 psychotropic tablets and 38 bottles were recovered from the peddlers.