‘Significant decline in victims of drug abuse after launch of MISSION WAAPSI by Srinagar Administration’

While Zonal Director Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), Rajesh Kumar participated in the meeting through virtual mode and threw light on various dimensions related to drug abuse and its peddling.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took detailed feedback from every concerned Department regarding and measures undertaken for combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and its consumption in the District to save youth from the dangerous effects of the drugs.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner said that drug abuse is a serious problem that not only affects individuals, but also families and communities. He stated that it is essential to tackle the issue from multiple perspectives, including deterrence, treatment and enforcement.