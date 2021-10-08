Sikh community members hold sit-in outside Civil Sectt to demand justice for slain Principal

The Sikh Principal, Supinder Kour from Aloochi Bagh area of Srinagar and the Kashmiri Pandit teacher, Deepak Chand, a resident of Jammu, who was staying on rent in Batmaloo area of the city were shot dead inside Government Boys Higher Secondary School Eidgah on Srinagar outskirts yesterday morning.

News agency KNO reported that the family members and relatives of the slain Kour along with scores of others from the community walked on foot from the Kours' residence in Aloochibagh to Civil Secretariat Srinagar carrying Supinder's body in protest to demand justice for her.

The community members later staged a sit-in outside the Civil Secretariat while demanding that the slain Principal's killers be brought to book.

Senior police officers reached the spot and persuaded the family members of Kour to take her body to Batamaloo cremation ground for last rites. Later, the family members proceeded to the cremation ground while demanding “justice and stern punishment to the killers”.