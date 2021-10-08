Srinagar

Sikh community members hold sit-in outside Civil Sectt to demand justice for slain Principal

The community members including the family members of the slain walked on foot from the Kours' residence in Aloochibagh to Civil Secretariat Srinagar carrying Supinder's body in protest to demand justice for her.
Sikh community members hold sit-in outside Civil Sectt to demand justice for slain Principal
Members from the Sikh community during a sit-in outside Civil Secretariat Srinagar to demand justice for Supinder Kour, a school Principal, who was shot dead along with her fellow teacher on city outskirts a day before, on Friday October 8, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 8: Dozens of members from the Sikh minority in Kashmir including the family members and relatives of the school Principal shot dead along with her fellow teacher in Srinagar a day before, took out a protest rally and staged a silent sit-in outside the civil secretariat here on Friday to demand justice for the slain.

The Sikh Principal, Supinder Kour from Aloochi Bagh area of Srinagar and the Kashmiri Pandit teacher, Deepak Chand, a resident of Jammu, who was staying on rent in Batmaloo area of the city were shot dead inside Government Boys Higher Secondary School Eidgah on Srinagar outskirts yesterday morning.

News agency KNO reported that the family members and relatives of the slain Kour along with scores of others from the community walked on foot from the Kours' residence in Aloochibagh to Civil Secretariat Srinagar carrying Supinder's body in protest to demand justice for her.

The community members later staged a sit-in outside the Civil Secretariat while demanding that the slain Principal's killers be brought to book.

Senior police officers reached the spot and persuaded the family members of Kour to take her body to Batamaloo cremation ground for last rites. Later, the family members proceeded to the cremation ground while demanding “justice and stern punishment to the killers”.

Srinagar
Kashmiri Pandits
Teachers' Killings
Supinder Kour
Sikh Principal
Kashmiri Sikh Minority

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com