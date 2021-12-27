Sikh delegation calls on DC Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 27: A delegation of members of Sikh Community called on Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad in his office chamber here on today.
The delegation highlighted various issues pertaining to the management of the Gurdwaras in Srinagar.
The delegation stressed on earlier conduct of Elections for Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees and demanded conduct of audit of the functioning of various committees and sought support of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar in smooth management of all the Gurdwaras in the District.
On the occasion, a threadbare discussion was held with regard to future course of action for conducting election of Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee.
The Deputy Commissioner gave patient hearing to the delegation and assured all possible support from the District Administration Srinagar in ensuring smooth running of day-to-day affairs and management of all Gurdwaras in Srinagar City.