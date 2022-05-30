Sites for installation of 9 fountains under NCAP finalised in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 30: Authorities have finalised sites for installation of fountains at nine locations under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in the summer capital.
This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad who is also the Chairman of the District Level Committee for NCAP. He said installation of fountains at important heavy traffic volume intersections shall be instrumental in dampening the environmental pollution.
Meanwhile, the DC undertook a whirlwind tour of several City areas to inspect the pace and progress of various ongoing major Developmental projects. He also took stock of implementation of the directions of the Lieutenant Governor regarding resolving public grievances. The DC visited Dr Ali Jan road, Firdous Colony, SMHS crossing Kak Sarai, Aiwa Bridge Sangam, Soura, Hawal, Batamaloo and other City areas to have on the spot assessment of the developmental works.
Inspecting the progress of works under execution on laying the sewage pipes on the road being done by UEED at Dr Ali Jan road towards Wanganpora Eidgah, the DC directed the officers and concerned executing agencies to work in double shifts to speed up the pace of works on the projects and expedite the project by June 02, 2022.
He also directed the R&B department to complete the repair works on the road coming under the sewage project and ensure that the road is made fully operational for vehicular movement within five days.
The DC also inspected the works undertaken for 60 MLD In-fall Pumping Station being carried out by NBCC under Comprehensive Sewerage in Zone 3rd of Greater Srinagar at Ali Jan Road and directed the NBCC authorities to ensure in-fall/ outfall Pumping Stations are made fully operational before the set deadline.
With regard to the measures undertaken for the beautification of Srinagar City, the DC visited, SMHS Crossing Kak Sarie, Soura and Hawal areas of the district and inspected the locations/sites identified for the construction/of Water Fountains at SMHS Crossing Kak Sarie, main Chowk Soura and Mirza Kamil Chowk Hawal. The DC also visited Batamaloo area to inspect the cleanliness and sanitation measures undertaken by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
On the occasion, the DC directed the Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in other City areas including Khanyar and Habba Kadal to ensure clean and hygienic environment in the District Later, the DC also visited Aiwa Bridge and inspected the ongoing macadamization works being carried out on Aiwa Bridge to Sangam road.
DC instructed the concerned officials for implementation of the various directions of LG in a time bound manner as already discussed during the meeting.