Sites for installation of 9 fountains under NCAP finalised in Srinagar

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad who is also the Chairman of the District Level Committee for NCAP. He said installation of fountains at important heavy traffic volume intersections shall be instrumental in dampening the environmental pollution.

Meanwhile, the DC undertook a whirlwind tour of several City areas to inspect the pace and progress of various ongoing major Developmental projects. He also took stock of implementation of the directions of the Lieutenant Governor regarding resolving public grievances. The DC visited Dr Ali Jan road, Firdous Colony, SMHS crossing Kak Sarai, Aiwa Bridge Sangam, Soura, Hawal, Batamaloo and other City areas to have on the spot assessment of the developmental works.