Six accused sentenced to imprisonment for beating Bemina family in 2012

On the evening of 28.02.2012, the complainant in the instant case had presented a written application in an injured condition at Police Post Bemina, Srinagar submitting therein that the accused Sheikh Zahoor Ahmad, Sheikh Mohammad Younis, Mohammad Muzamil Bhat, Munawar Zaman Bhat, Mohammad Faheem Bhat and Mohammad Muzaffar Bhat entered their house at Hamdaniya, Colony, Bemina and had beaten complainant as well his family, due to which daughter of complainant as well as his son and wife got injured.

According to the police, a few neighbours had intervened in the matter and the complainant and his family were rescued from the accused persons. The accused had also snatched a bag from the complainant containing cash, cheque book, keys, papers and four mobile phones. Based on this information, FIR No. 62 of 2012 for commission of offences under Sections 452, 427, 147, 382 RPC was registered at Police Station Parimpora, Srinagar and investigation commenced.

During a decade long-trial, the prosecution succeeded in establishing the offences against the accused and on the basis of the evidence the court sentenced all the accused to simple imprisonment and fine.

“The period of imprisonment/ detention already undergone by the convicts, if any, during the trial of this case shall be set-off against the substantive sentence. On account of the conviction of accused persons, their bail bonds stand cancelled and sureties discharged. Convicts be taken into custody and be sent to judicial custody to serve the sentence,” the court ordered.