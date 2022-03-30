Six arrested after two youth stabbed outside Srinagar's Badamwari garden

News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying the arrestees are Danish Ahmad Sheikh son of Mustaq Ahmad, a resident of Sheikh Colony Hawal, Farhan Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Nabi Mir, resident of Kak Mohalla Nowhatta, Shahzib Altaf Ahangar son of Mohd Altaf, resident of Gojwara Nowhatta, Arbaz Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Altaf Bhat, resident of Makhdoom Sahib Nowhatta, Tavqeer Sidiq Gojree son of Mohd Sidiq Gojree, resident of Radpora Khaniyar and Waseem Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar, resident of Kakamohalla Nowhatta.

Other accused persons, who were part of either of the two groups are being identified and will be arrested in due course, police said.