Six arrested after two youth stabbed outside Srinagar's Badamwari garden

Srinagar, Mar 30: Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday arrested six youth allegedly involved in stabbing of a local youth besides injuring another outside Badamwari garden in Srinagar's Rainawari on Monday.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying the arrestees are Danish Ahmad Sheikh son of Mustaq Ahmad, a resident of Sheikh Colony Hawal, Farhan Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Nabi Mir, resident of Kak Mohalla Nowhatta, Shahzib Altaf Ahangar son of Mohd Altaf, resident of Gojwara Nowhatta, Arbaz Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Altaf Bhat, resident of Makhdoom Sahib Nowhatta, Tavqeer Sidiq Gojree son of Mohd Sidiq Gojree, resident of Radpora Khaniyar and Waseem Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar, resident of Kakamohalla Nowhatta.
Other accused persons, who were part of either of the two groups are being identified and will be arrested in due course, police said.
Earlier police registered a case under FIR NO 19/2022 U/S 307, 325,147,148 IPC in Police Station Rainawari after a scuffle broke out on March 28 outside Badamwari between the two groups of young boys, "over a trivial issue, wherein at the beginning two boys had a small quarrel with each other and later on two groups took their sides".
The fight ended in the stabbing of one boy resulting in serious injuries to him, while another boy also sustained injuries in the incident, police said adding the injured were later on operated upon at SMHS Hospital and SKIMS Soura hospitals.
Police identified the injured as Tariq Ahmad Sheikh son of Bashir Ahmad, resident of Radpora Khaniyar and Arshad Ahmad Sheikh son of Ab Rashid Sheikh, a resident of Hamda Kadal Sheikh Colony Hawal.