Six injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Srinagar's Rajbagh

Srinagar, Apr 17: At least six persons suffered burn injuries in an LPG gas cylinder explosion inside a residential house in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Sunday evening.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that six persons identified as Muhammad Ashraf, Abdul Kabir, Bilquees Bano, Najma Banoo, Tawquer Ahmad—all residents of Kupwara and Yasmeena, a resident of Anantnag suffered burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a rented accommodation in Aramwari Rajbagh area of Srinagar.
The injured have been shifted to SMHS Hospital for treatment, where condition of all the injured is said to be stable.
Meanwhile, Police has taken cognizance of the incident.