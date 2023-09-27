SKICC celebrates World Tourism Day

On the occasion, Director SKICC, Bakshi Humayun Javed recited the oath for making SKICC the sought after green clean Conference centre of the country, which reflects the theme of World Tourism Day 2023 ‘Tourism and Green Investments’.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Director said that while celebrating World Tourism Day, we are reminded of the immense potential that tourism holds in fostering economic growth, cultural exchange, and social inclusivity.