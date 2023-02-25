Skill development training programme on Medicinal Plants Grower begins at SKUAST-K

The event is sponsored by Directorate of Arecanut and Spice Development Board (DASD), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. The main objective of the programme is to train unemployed youth of Kashmir for medicinal and aromatic plants based entrepreneurship for income and employment generation.

25 unemployed students from various districts registered for the programme. The programme was attended by Prof. P.A.Khan, Head FBT, Dr G.M.Bhat, Head SAF and Dr S.N.Zafar, Head SBS, Dr A.A.Wani, Head FRM and Scientists from Faculty and Students. Professor Parvez. A. Sofi, Head, Division of FPU welcomed the participants and gave a brief account of this training programme and also spoke about its need and importance in the present times where we are facing lot of unemployment. Prof. S. A. Gangoo, Dean Faculty of Forestry highlighted the importance of medicinal plants of Kashmir Himalayas and their potential as livelihood option. The session was coordinated by Dr. Amerjeet Singh, Scientist division of FPU. The inaugural session was attended by the all the heads of the division, faculty members, and non teaching staff, entrepreneurs and trainees. Dr. Sofi thanked University administration especially Hon’ble Vice Chancellor and Prof. T. H. Masoodi (Registrar) for their support. He also congratulated the organizing committee for their tireless effort to make this programme a grand success. Prof. G. M. Bhat, Head division of SAF presented formal vote of thanks.