SKIMS bags int’l award for research paper on Influenza vaccine efficacy

Srinagar, Jan 18: Hyder Mir, Scientist ‘C’ working on Research Project “Global Influenza Hospital Surveillance Network” at SKIMS bagged the 2021 first MENA-ISN Research Award.
Mir was rewarded for his paper entitled “Poor Vaccine Effectiveness against Influenza B-Related Severe Acute Respiratory Infection in a Temperate North Indian State (2019-2020): A Call for further Data for Possible Vaccines with Closer Match”. He will present his work at MENA-ISN Influenza Day 2022 on October 7th- 8th 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey and will receive a cash prize of 2.5 lakhs. He is the first international Scientist to receive this award, SKIMS said in a statement.
The work was conducted in Influenza Lab, SKIMS under the supervision of Dr. Parvaiz A. Koul and funded by GIHSN, Spain.
Director SKIMS congratulated Mir and said, “such acknowledgement at International level are a shot in the arm for researchers at SKIMS.
Research is going to the top priority in SKIMS,” he said.