SKIMS Bemina triples Ortho bed capacity to address Bone & Joint Hospital crisis

General Surgery Ward and part of Medicine Ward at SKIMS MC have been converted into extensions of Orthopedic Ward, Principal of the Medical College, Dr Irfan Robbani said. He said that the wards have added more than 60 beds to the 30 bedded Ortho Ward, helping in accommodating patients that are getting diverted to the hospital after Bone and Joint Hospital suffered a major fire in one of its buildings.

“In tertiary care, only SKIMS Bemina and Bone and Joint Hospital have a department of Orthopedics in Kashmir,” he said, adding that the capacity could be further increased if there was a need in the coming few days.