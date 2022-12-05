SKIMS celebrates 40th annual day

Srinagar, Dec 5: Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) celebrated its 40th annual day today at SKIMS auditorium. Prof. (Dr.) Vivek Lal Director Postgraduate Institute Of Medical Education & Research Chandigarh and Member, Governing body & Apical selection Committee, SKIMS was the chief guest while as Dr. Showkat A. Zargar former director SKIMS was the guest of honour. On the occasion, former director SKIMS and renowned endocrinologist Prof. Abdul Hamid Zargar delivered the Sher-i -Kashmir oration. He enthralled audience with his lecture on “ Non- communicable diseases: Some New Insights” where he discussed in detail the burden of various diseases and their impact at global level vis-a-vis economy.