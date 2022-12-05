SKIMS celebrates 40th annual day

Srinagar, Dec 5: Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) celebrated its 40th annual day today at SKIMS auditorium. Prof. (Dr.) Vivek Lal Director Postgraduate Institute Of Medical Education & Research Chandigarh and Member, Governing body & Apical selection Committee, SKIMS was the chief guest while as Dr. Showkat A. Zargar former director SKIMS was the guest of honour. On the occasion, former director SKIMS and renowned endocrinologist Prof. Abdul Hamid Zargar delivered the Sher-i -Kashmir oration. He enthralled audience with his lecture on “ Non- communicable diseases: Some New Insights” where he discussed in detail the burden of various diseases and their impact at global level vis-a-vis economy.
Prof. Vivek Lal Director Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, advised students to work with commitment which is basis of medicine. Prof. Showkat Ali Zargar ex- director SKIMS acknowledged the services of various faculty members and lauded them for their contribution and shaping the institution. Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul highlighted the achievements of the institution. He said various initiatives were taken to digitize various patient care services. He informed that many super specialty courses were started in this academic year which included DM Pulmonary Medicine & MC.h Endocrine Surgery.
Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS Prof. Bashir A Laway highlighted the academic achievements of the University. Principal Medical College SKIMS Prof. Irfan Robbani organising Chairman Prof. Altaf Shah , organising secretary Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed Khan also spoke on the occasion and thanked the guests and administration for support.
Besides, Annual Report and book “Quality Management of Hospital” authored by Prof. Farooq A. Jan Medical Superintendent SKIMS was released on the occasion.