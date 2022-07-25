SKIMS celebrates Digital Week

Srinagar, July 25: The department of Electronics & Communications, Information & Technology and Hospital Administration SKIMS celebrated Digital Week showcasing various digital services at SKIMS.
Director SKIMS & Ex-Officio Secretary to Govt, Prof. Parvaiz Ahmad Koul while speaking on the occasion emphasised for making all the services available in the hospital On-line to benefit patients as well as to enhance efficiency, transparency, accountability and accessibility, which are embedded with digital system and services , he said.
He appreciated the department of E&C/IT, Hospital Administration for taking initiatives in this direction and making some of the services digital end-to-end in the hospital.
On the first day of the programme, a review was taken in the SKIMS Auditorium on the implementation of various digital services in the Administration of SKIMS like e-Office, e-Tendering, JKPaysys and other on-line services in these areas and also hands-on training on e-office implementation in un-covered areas of SKIMS was organized.
On the occasion Additional Director SKIMS & EOSSG Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum, HOD Endocrinology (Prof. Bashir Ahmad Laway), Medical Superintendent (Prof. Farooq Ahmad Jan), Superintending Engineer E&C/IT, Er. Farooq Ahmad Wani) and Superintending Engineer Mechanical, Er. Muzaffar also addressed the audience and highlighted the importance of e-services. The programme was attended by the officers/officials of General Administration, Hospital Administration, Materials Management, Finance & Engineering departments.