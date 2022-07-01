SKIMS celebrates Doctors’ Day

Srinagar, July 1: The Department of Community Medicine SKIMS celebrated today National Doctors’ Day with a great zeal
On this occasion, the importance of doctors and their selfless services was highlighted especially the efforts that doctors have put in during the COVID pandemic by risking their lives at the cost of patient care. Dr. Rauf-ur-Rashid Kaul, Professor Community Medicine in the inaugural speech enlightened the audience about the day and discussed various means and ways of improving the healthcare of the patients.
All the postgraduate scholars, senior residents and rest of the faculty members actively participated in the event .This day was also celebrated at CHC Sumbal and CHC Hajin.