SKIMS conducts blood donation camp

Director SKIMS, hailed the Department of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology and Department of Community Medicine for organising the camps. He said that blood donated will strengthen the resources at SKIMS and it also provides an opportunity to many to make a selfless contribution to the benefit of patient care.

HOD Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology, Dr Romana Makhdoomi, said that the camp was organised to create awareness among general public about the importance of blood donation. It is a global call for people to come forward and donate blood voluntarily. She further said that the donation camp was organized in collaboration with J&K SACS, Care for Humanity Trust, J&K Monitoring and Adventure Club, J&K Association etc. In addition, doctors as well as paramedical staff of SKIMS also donated blood voluntarily. After proper donor screening and medical examination of all voluntary donors, more than 70 donors donated blood for the noble cause.