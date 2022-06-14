SKIMS conducts blood donation camp

Srinagar, June 14: The Department of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology (BT & IH), SKIMS celebrated World Blood Donor Day today.
Director SKIMS, hailed the Department of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology and Department of Community Medicine for organising the camps. He said that blood donated will strengthen the resources at SKIMS and it also provides an opportunity to many to make a selfless contribution to the benefit of patient care.
HOD Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology, Dr Romana Makhdoomi, said that the camp was organised to create awareness among general public about the importance of blood donation. It is a global call for people to come forward and donate blood voluntarily. She further said that the donation camp was organized in collaboration with J&K SACS, Care for Humanity Trust, J&K Monitoring and Adventure Club, J&K Association etc. In addition, doctors as well as paramedical staff of SKIMS also donated blood voluntarily. After proper donor screening and medical examination of all voluntary donors, more than 70 donors donated blood for the noble cause.
Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr. Farooq A Jan was also present on the occasion and said that the blood donated by volunteers including employees of SKIMS will be of great help in meeting the requirements of needy patients. Meanwhile, the Department of Community Medicine, SKIMS also in collaboration with Blood Centre SKIMS Medical college & Hospital Bemina organized one day Blood Donation cum Awareness Camp at CHC Hajin.
HOD Community Medicine, Dr. Anjum Fazili said that on this occasion, 36 pints of blood were donated by the donors. Besides this, awareness lectures were delivered by the faculty of the department among the front line workers and general masses highlighting the importance of blood donation and its role in saving precious human lives. In addition to this, awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the masses by the department.