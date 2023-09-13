SKIMS conducts workshop on Laproscopic Management of Hernia, Morbid Obesity

Srinagar, Sep 12: The department of General and Minimal Invasive Surgery of SKIMS conducted an international conference and workshop on the Laparoscopic Management of Hernia and Morbid Obesity under the aegis of ENDOSCOPIC AND LAPAROSCOPIC SURGEONS OF ASIA (ELSA).
The delegates included the international and national faculty of repute besides the surgical fraternity of the UT. The conference was conducted under the leadership of Professor Ajaz Ahmad Malik, HOD General and Minimal Invasive Surger with the support of senior faculty members of the Department, including Prof Fazl Q Parray, Prof Rouf Wani, Prof. Mubashir Shah, Prof. Munir Wani, Dr Natasha Thakur, Dr Gowher Aziz and Dr Bilal Ahmad.
The reputed experts in the field from Germany, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore had detailed discussion on subjects with local surgeons, experts, and students.
HOD General Surgery Prof Ajaz Ahmad Malik informed that this conference was the first of its kind in the UT wherein workshop, with hands on training, was conducted in the skills development Lab for enhancing the skills of the budding surgeons. He thanked the director of the institute, Prof Pervez Koul, and the administration for unflinching support in conducting such activities. The conference would go a long way in improving the care of such patients in our region, he added.
It is pertinent to mention that the Department of General and Minimal Invasive Surgery at SKIMS is providing advanced and quality health care to the patients and has been in forefront in improving the academics ,teaching, patient care and medical research at this prestigious Institute.