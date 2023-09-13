SKIMS conducts workshop on Laproscopic Management of Hernia, Morbid Obesity

HOD General Surgery Prof Ajaz Ahmad Malik informed that this conference was the first of its kind in the UT wherein workshop, with hands on training, was conducted in the skills development Lab for enhancing the skills of the budding surgeons. He thanked the director of the institute, Prof Pervez Koul, and the administration for unflinching support in conducting such activities. The conference would go a long way in improving the care of such patients in our region, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Department of General and Minimal Invasive Surgery at SKIMS is providing advanced and quality health care to the patients and has been in forefront in improving the academics ,teaching, patient care and medical research at this prestigious Institute.