SKIMS conducts workshop on Percutaneous Left Atrium Appendage Occlusion

HOD Cardiology, Dr Hilal A. Rather informed that this procedure is the first of its kind in the UT of J&K and was performed under proctorship of Dr Edwin Francis from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, Kerala, who is an expert in structural interventions with international acclaim along with team including Prof Hilal A Rather (HOD Cardiology), Dr Amir Rashid (Asstt. prof Cardiology), Dr Iqra (consultant Anaesthesia and her team) and technical and nursing staff. Procedure was done successfully and the patient was discharged home with no complications, he added.