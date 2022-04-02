SKIMS conducts workshop on Percutaneous Left Atrium Appendage Occlusion

Srinagar Apr 2: The Department of Cardiology, SKIMS organised a one day workshop on Percutaneous Closure of Left Atrial Appendage in Cardiac Cath Lab.
HOD Cardiology, Dr Hilal A. Rather informed that this procedure is the first of its kind in the UT of J&K and was performed under proctorship of Dr Edwin Francis from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, Kerala, who is an expert in structural interventions with international acclaim along with team including Prof Hilal A Rather (HOD Cardiology), Dr Amir Rashid (Asstt. prof Cardiology), Dr Iqra (consultant Anaesthesia and her team) and technical and nursing staff. Procedure was done successfully and the patient was discharged home with no complications, he added.
He further said that the procedure will help usher into new forays of much needed structural interventions in particular LA appendage occlusion in indicated patients.
Director SKIMS Prof Parvaiz A. Koul complimented the department for conducting the workshop and performing rare procedure in SKIMS. He said SKIMS has an advanced cardiac centre and many procedures are being conducted with excellent results every day benefitting poor patients and obviating the need for moving out of the UT. A new Cardiac Cath Lab is being procured shortly to enhance the capacity of SKIMS for such procedures.