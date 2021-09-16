SKIMS doctors perform rare cardiac surgery

In a statement, SKIMS spokesperson said a team of doctors headed by Professor Muhammad Akbar Bhat performed the operation on 52 year old female, resident of Kupwara, who was suffering from Aortic root (Origin of Largest artery from the heart) dilatation (diameter 6.5 cms). “She had grossly leaking heart valve (Severe Aortic Regurgitation). Patient had imminent danger of death due to rupture of aorta (largest artery of heart) or heart failure and was not able to perform daily routine activities due to this heart ailment. Patient was evaluated by Cardiologists at the Department of Cardiology and planned for Surgery after approval,” it said.

Dr Mohammed Akbar Bhat, (Professor and Head division III) of the CVTS department informed that the patient was operated and replaced the Aortic root and Aortic valve with an Aortic Root conduit (Artificial synthetic tube, combined with metallic valve) and transposed both the Coronary Arteries (blood vessels supplying the heart) in one go.

The operation was assisted by Dr Yaqub Khan, Dr M Sahil, and Dr Abid. Anaesthesia support was provided by special cardiac anesthesia team headed by Dr Talib Khan and assisted by Dr Altaf and Dr Imran. The perfusionist team consisted Firdous Ahmad, Latif Kirpal and Sabzar Ahmad, who maintained the body perfusion during the period of operation; and the scrub team included sister Meema, sister Mehak, and Asif.

“During these operations the heart is totally bye-passed and no blood goes through it. The function of the Heart and lungs is taken over by the heart Lung machine(CPB) during the operation and heart is kept standstill (arrested) by instilling drugs till the operation is completed. After the operation the heart starts beating of its own or is made to beat normally by giving electric shocks”

“The Aortic root replacement (Bentall’s Operation) has been performed for the first time in SKIMS. This operation requires extra-ordinary knowledge and skills for better outcome. After surgery, patient was shifted to cardiac surgery intensive care unit where expert nursing team managed her post-operative period. The patient is doing well after surgery and has been discharged from the institute,” it said.

Dr AG Ahanger, Director and ex-officio secretary to government, Sheri-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences congratulated the team of Doctors of the Department of CVTS and allied specialities for achieving the rare feet in cardiac surgery domain. “Such operations are being performed at very few centres in India,” he said. He asserted that CVTS department has been provided with advanced surgical equipment for delivering top end facilities to the heart patients of J & K Union Territory. SKIMS administration has recently enhanced the Cardiac Surgical Intensive care unit facilities from 4 to 10 bedded ICU, which would increase the work output of the department and reduce the waiting period for the heart operations.