SKIMS faces dearth of medicines, essential items

“As conveyed by the concerned employees some of the items are not available in the central store and the pharmacy sections for supply to the patients. The patients and the attendants are advised to buy these items from the open market to avoid any inconveniences to the patients,” a notice issued by the SKIMS reads.

The items not available in the hospital include Urine bags, 10ml syringe, drip sets, surgical gloves and some medicines as well.

“From Pantop tablets to syringes, all the items are to be purchased from the open market. Even some small items required during surgeries are not available in the hospital,” an official at SKIMS said.

“On one hand government is making tall claims of Ayushman Bharat scheme and on the other, the poor patients admitted in premier health care institute of J&K are being asked to procure the essential items and medicines from open market,” said a patient.

A top source informed Greater Kashmir that the rate contract of the SKIMS management with the suppliers has expired some days ago which has resulted in shortage of supplies to the institute.

A top official said the hospital management discussed the matter in the purchase sub-committee where it was stressed that the items should be procured from Medical supplies Corporation Limited (MSCL).

“We submitted a list of 170 items to MSCL. Out of this only nine to 10 items were available with them. They agreed to send these items subject to advance payment,” the official said.

The SKIMS management made an advance payment of Rs 40 lakh towards MSCL to get the supplies but the latter sought 15 days’ time to provide the supplies citing non-availability of complete stock.

“We ordered 1.70 lakh pair gloves but they (MSCL) could provide us only 5000 pairs which are consumed in two days at the hospital. Though MSCL supplies drugs and other items to whole J&K hospitals, they could not cope with our requirement,” the official said.

Meanwhile, an official wishing not to be named said the purchase sub-committee on Saturday convened a meeting and decided to extend the rate contract. “The contract was extended till December 31 or till the new rate contracts are finalized with the suppliers," he said.

Medical superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr. Farooq Jan when contacted said the crisis will be over within five to six days. "We have taken note of the issue and are hopeful to overcome the crisis in the next five to six days,” he said.