SKIMS Governing body reconstituted

Jammu, July 8: The government on Friday reconstituted the Governing body of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Srinagar with the J&K Lieutenant Governor as its chairman.
Sanction has been accorded to its reconstitution in supersession of all previous orders related to it.
Besides the Lieutenant Governor, the Governing body will comprise Advisor(s) to the Lieutenant Governor J&K; Chief Secretary J&K; Secretary Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India; Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology Government of India; Director, AIIMS New Delhi (or one of his Deans in the absence of Director, AIIMS); Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar; Principal, Government Medical College Jammu and Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina as its members.
Director SKIMS and ex-officio Secretary to Government will be its member secretary. Administrative Secretaries of Finance; General Administration Department; H&ME Department and Planning, Development & Monitoring Department will serve as Advisors in the Governing body while the Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS, Soura will be the special invitees.