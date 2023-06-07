‘SKIMS is front runner in providing patient care services in any situation’

Srinagar, June 7: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today addressed the three day 19th Management Development Program (MDP) at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here.
The MDP was organised by the department of Hospital Administration SKIMS in association with Academy of Hospital Administration India for Medical Officers, hospital administrators, paramedical staff and other healthcare professionals.
Addressing a gathering of scholars, medical researchers, doctors and other medical practitioners, Advisor Bhatnagar said that an important aspect of service delivery in medical care is being addressed through conduct of this MDP. He added that management, visionary leadership, teamwork and innovation in optimising the healthcare system to meet the evolving needs of patients and communities are the most critical aspects for success of any organisation. This MDP will prove fruitful for enhancing the hospital administration not only in this prestigious institution but for the whole J&K, he added.
Speaking on different aspects of this program, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that this MDP is aimed to equip healthcare professionals with essential skills required to navigate the complex landscape of healthcare management effectively.
While complimenting SKIMS for being the front runner in providing patient care services in any situation, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the UT government is committed to provide excellent medicare to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that with the concerted efforts of Union and UT governments, there has been a sea change in the healthcare system across J&K with world class medical infrastructure being established in the entire UT.
Speaking on the occasion, Director SKIMS, Professor Parvaiz A Koul appreciated the department of Hospital Administration for organising a three day event where diverse topics in hospital administration are being deliberated by the experts. He expressed hope that these deliberations will benefit all the participants as well as students.
National President Academy of Hospital Administration, Dr. Yashpal Sharma and Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS, Professor Bashir A Laway also spoke on the occasion and complimented the department of Hospital Administration SKIMS for hosting this event.
HoD, Hospital Administration, SKIMS, Professor G H Yatoo also spoke while speaking on the occasion.