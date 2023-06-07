‘SKIMS is front runner in providing patient care services in any situation’

The MDP was organised by the department of Hospital Administration SKIMS in association with Academy of Hospital Administration India for Medical Officers, hospital administrators, paramedical staff and other healthcare professionals.

Addressing a gathering of scholars, medical researchers, doctors and other medical practitioners, Advisor Bhatnagar said that an important aspect of service delivery in medical care is being addressed through conduct of this MDP. He added that management, visionary leadership, teamwork and innovation in optimising the healthcare system to meet the evolving needs of patients and communities are the most critical aspects for success of any organisation. This MDP will prove fruitful for enhancing the hospital administration not only in this prestigious institution but for the whole J&K, he added.