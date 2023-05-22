SKIMS MCH  holds event to celebrate 25 years of Maxillofacial Surgery

Srinagar, May 22: On the eve of completion of 25 years of Maxillofacial Surgery in SKIMS MCH, a vivid event "FACE OFF" was today held at SKIMS Medical College & Hospital (MCH) Bemina.
The stalwart of Craniomaxillofacial Surgery, Dr. KS Rao was the guest speaker on the occasion. The event was held under the leadership of Principal SKIMS MCH & under the guidance of Prof. M Shakeel.
Dr. KS Rao with his focus mainly on craniomaxillofacial anomalies lectured about the importance of early detection of craniofacial anomalies especially Craniosynostosis and highlighted how the Dept. has come a long way and assured that the patients with need of Craniofacial surgeries will no further need to visit outside the state.
Director SKIMS Dr. Parvez Ahmed Koul enlightened the audience about his experience in the field of administration & also raised hopes of starting a PG course in the field of Maxillofacial Surgery in SKIMS MCH. He also said that so much work is being done and expressed happiness for the same.
Ex Director SKIMS Dr. Showkat Ali Zarger spoke about the continuous efforts that are being put to strengthen the Department and how slowly but steadily it is taking the shape. Dr. Showkat also put forward the suggestions of starting a postgraduate course in the Department.
Principal Dr. Irfan Robbani assured all the support needed to further enhance the Dept. Of Maxillofacial Surgery and pressed the authorities to do the same.
The Medical Superintendent enlightened the audience about how the Dept. of Maxillofacial Surgery even with very limited resources does wonders in the hospital.
Dr. Md Shakeel spoke about his 25 years of experience in the field and how he built the Dept. of OMFS from scratch.
All professors, HODS, Head of the departments of various Medical Colleges attended the CME.