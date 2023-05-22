SKIMS MCH  holds event to celebrate 25 years of Maxillofacial Surgery

The stalwart of Craniomaxillofacial Surgery, Dr. KS Rao was the guest speaker on the occasion. The event was held under the leadership of Principal SKIMS MCH & under the guidance of Prof. M Shakeel.

Dr. KS Rao with his focus mainly on craniomaxillofacial anomalies lectured about the importance of early detection of craniofacial anomalies especially Craniosynostosis and highlighted how the Dept. has come a long way and assured that the patients with need of Craniofacial surgeries will no further need to visit outside the state.