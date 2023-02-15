SKIMS observes International Childhood Cancer Day

Srinagar, Feb 15: International Childhood Cancer Day was observed today at SKIMS Soura here today.
The function was organised by the Department of Medical Oncology of the Institute. “Cancer survivor children was main highlight on the occasion who presented various cultural items including folk dance and fashion show besides playing musical chair. Many of them shared their experiences on how they were facilitated and succeeded to fight the fatal disease. They acknowledged the immense contribution and support provided by the SKIMS and expressed gratitude to the doctors and the staff,” SKIMS said in a statement.
Director SKIMS expressed his pleasure at the working of the Medical Oncology Department and appreciated doctors and the staff.