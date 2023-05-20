SKIMS organises CME On Evidence based Management of GI Cancers

Former HOD Prof. M.Y Kharadi was chief guest on the occasion and thanked the organising committee for the invitation. While addressing the participants he stressed on creating awareness about GI Cancers and educate masses through media and educational institutions. Prof. Kharadi appreciated Director SKIMS for being able administrator and epitome of research and visionary. He further said that the department of Radiation Oncology has evolved as one the best patient care centre and stressed upon administration to have constant check of machine dependent departments for best patient care services.

Dean Medical Faculty Prof. Bashir A Laway and Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr. Farooq A Jan also spoke on the occasion. Prof Laway & Dr. Farooq A Jan congratulated the department for organising the event and said the department is rendering the services round the clock despite the huge patient load.