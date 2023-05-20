SKIMS organises CME On Evidence based Management of GI Cancers

Srinagar, May 20: The Department of Radiation Oncology SKIMS today conducted a day long scientific programme on "Evidence based Management of GI Cancers".
The program included intriguing and thought provoking scientific sessions including poster and oral paper presentations.
Director SKIMS and EOSG Prof. Parvaiz A Koul who was guest of honor on the occasion congratulated the department for organising the event and expressed hope that the discussions during various sessions will be useful and knowledge shared will benefit the patient care management. He said the department has grown with a strong foundation with great contributions from former heads of the department including professor M.Y Kharadi who was present on today's occasion as Chief guest. He recalled the services of M.Y Kharadi in shaping the department. GI malignancies is in forefront in numbers and the department of Radiation Oncology along with sister departments have done a lot of work to look into causation and treatment modalities, he added.
Former HOD Prof. M.Y Kharadi was chief guest on the occasion and thanked the organising committee for the invitation. While addressing the participants he stressed on creating awareness about GI Cancers and educate masses through media and educational institutions. Prof. Kharadi appreciated Director SKIMS for being able administrator and epitome of research and visionary. He further said that the department of Radiation Oncology has evolved as one the best patient care centre and stressed upon administration to have constant check of machine dependent departments for best patient care services.
Dean Medical Faculty Prof. Bashir A Laway and Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr. Farooq A Jan also spoke on the occasion. Prof Laway & Dr. Farooq A Jan congratulated the department for organising the event and said the department is rendering the services round the clock despite the huge patient load.
Head of the department and organising Chairman of the programme Prof. Nazir Ahmad Khan welcomed the guests and participants and said the various scientific deliberations by prominent experts in the field in GI malignancies which are more prevalent in Kashmir will benefit the participants and patient care management at SKIMS. Organising Secretary of the event Dr. Shaqul Qamar Wani presented a vote of thanks and appreciated the administration for constant support.