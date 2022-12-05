SKIMS senior Nursing staffers seek redressal of demands

Srinagar, Dec 5: The senior Nursing staffers at SKIMS have sought redressal of their demands. A delegation of Nursing staff said, “we were ordered to work on higher posts including as supervisors with the incentive of charge allowance as admissible for six months or till posts are filled. However, neither the charge allowance was given nor our position was confirmed officially. Most of the staff has retired and still the file is pending at secretariat for the last two years. We request LG administration and Director SKIMS to resolve our long pending issue,” they added.