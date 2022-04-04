SKIMS Soura Maternity Hospital continues to be in limbo

The reason that the previous administrations of SKIMS Soura have been held responsible for the delay in its completion is the paucity of funds. As per an official of SKIMS, the project cost has quadrupled over the years and no funds were allocated specially for this hospital. “SKIMS Soura has very limited funds and this project was not on priority,” he said. The construction of this hospital was started in 2008 with J&K PCC as the executing agency.

Director SKIMS Soura, Prof Parvaiz A Koul said the hospital was “functioning alright” but agreed that a larger hospital would have improved the scenario. “We are expecting that the 100 bedded Maternity Hospital will be completed this year,” he said. He said the hospital was near completion and would be completed in the current financial year. “Funds have been an issue in the past,” he said while refusing to elaborate further.