SKIMS Soura to resume OPD services from today

Srinagar, Feb 1: The OPD services will resume at SKIMS Soura from February 2 in view of decline in COVID cases in Kashmir, officials said today.
“In the interest of patient care and keeping in view plateauing of COVID wave in Kashmir, it is hereby ordered that the functioning of SKIMS OPDs will resume from Wednesday i.e. 2nd February 2022,” read an order issued by Medical Superintendent SKIMS Farooq A Jan.
The services were suspended earlier last month due to a surge in COVID cases Kashmir.
Meanwhile, SKIMS Medical College Hospital (MCH) Bemina will resume OPDs in three of its departments from 03 February, while no decision has been announced yet on the reopening of the entire hospital for patientcare.
An order issued by Principal SKIMS Bemina, Prof Irfan Robbani today has announced that non-emergency OPD services would start from coming Thursday. The hospital had been designated as a COVID19 Hospital on 14 January, and the OPD services had been stalled at the hospital along with emergency department and all categories of non-COVID19 patient services.
As per the fresh order, the OPDs would be started in Dermataology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Psychiatry. “The order is being issued in accordance with the directions issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education,” it states. A review meeting of the COVID19 situation was chaired by ACS Health and Medical Education on 31 January. The OPD will resume in the ‘detached OPD complex’ while as the COVID19 activities will remain separate.