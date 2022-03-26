‘SKIMS stands for quality healthcare, medical research’

Srinagar, Mar 26: Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) is renowned for quality medical research and state-of-art patient-care powered by technology, but more needs to be explored to keep the pace with fast changing world scenario, a panel of experts said today at the inaugural ceremony of the Postgraduate Research Presentation of the Institute.
The event is organised by Department of Urology SKIMS. During the two day event, 147 research papers will be presented on varied topics.
While speaking on the occasion, Director SKIMS, Prof Parvaiz A Koul said seeking answers to questions and adding to the knowledge was the basic duty of human beings. “The Quran directs us to seek, all the scriptures do. We are what we are as a human race today because of ceaseless quests. It is our duty to carry out research,” he said. He said SKIMS Soura was known across the country for its research and in the past, many significant research papers from the Institute have contributed to the betterment of medical sciences. He lauded Prof M S Khuroo, Ex-Director SKIMS Soura and a researcher of repute for his contributions to the understanding of Hepatitis and other issues.
Prof Koul urged that the scholars of the Institute explore funding avenues to help them expand the ambit of their research. He said that with external funding, many times, the Institute received equipment which was another contribution that the researchers were making to the Institute and the people of J&K. “Write projects, keep writing projects,” he said while giving a word of advice to the audience. He said the Institute was serving with quality healthcare and medical research.
Prof M Saleem Wani, Head Department of Urology and Kidney Transplant Unit at SKIMS Soura who is the Organising Chairman of the event said it was delightful to see the research papers from the Institute get published in high-index journals with high impact. He also expressed delight over the fact that the Institute was receiving intra and extra mural funding but said there was scope for more. He said the guides of the scholars had the responsibility to be proactive and lead the junior researchers to more avenues of funding and publishing. He said that the scholars who were presenting the papers at the PGRP must strive to get their research published in renowned journals. “Research not published is research wasted,” he quoted a saying.
Prof Wani said there was diversity in topics that were part of the event and after going through the 147 papers that were included for presentation, he was convinced about the future of SKIMS Soura. “There is a bright future for medicine in Kashmir and for medicos from Kashmir,” he said.
The Chief Guest at the 26th PGRP, Vice Chancellor SKAUST Kashmir, Prof Nazir A Ganaie while lauding the contribution of medicos said the fact that the life expectancy had increased from about 40 years to nearly 80 years was due to them. He said that the pandemic had shown how selflessly the COVID19 warriors in the hospitals worked. “They left their families behind and carried out service in hospitals, even when many of them fell sick,” he said. Prof Ganaie said that the future of medicine needed to be insync with the technology and tele-medicine, remote patient monitoring and nano-devices were changing the look, feel and meaning of healthcare for people.
He recalled the Human Genome Project and how it had helped advance the understanding of human bodies. “Every dollar that was put in that project is paying off a thousand dollars in terms of how the quality of life has changed and improved. We need to expand the research funding at SKIMS Soura and elsewhere, because that is what will decide the future,” he said.
Dean SKIMS Soura, Prof Tariq A Gojwari said that it was important for the Institute to help the scholars who have not been able to complete their research due to some reason. Principal SKIMS Soura, Prof Irfan Robbani called the PGRP an academic feast.