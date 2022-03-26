‘SKIMS stands for quality healthcare, medical research’

Prof Koul urged that the scholars of the Institute explore funding avenues to help them expand the ambit of their research. He said that with external funding, many times, the Institute received equipment which was another contribution that the researchers were making to the Institute and the people of J&K. “Write projects, keep writing projects,” he said while giving a word of advice to the audience. He said the Institute was serving with quality healthcare and medical research.

Prof M Saleem Wani, Head Department of Urology and Kidney Transplant Unit at SKIMS Soura who is the Organising Chairman of the event said it was delightful to see the research papers from the Institute get published in high-index journals with high impact. He also expressed delight over the fact that the Institute was receiving intra and extra mural funding but said there was scope for more. He said the guides of the scholars had the responsibility to be proactive and lead the junior researchers to more avenues of funding and publishing. He said that the scholars who were presenting the papers at the PGRP must strive to get their research published in renowned journals. “Research not published is research wasted,” he quoted a saying.