SKIMS starts training on online appointments

“The patients hailed SKIMS administration for organising demonstration of e- services which they found useful and said the e-services are also user friendly. They acknowledged that these would ease them and help obviate loss of essential time in collecting reports or waiting in queues for appointments or payments. The patients also hailed the administration for earlier opening of the counters for appointment, cash collection, sample collection and report collection that operate from 8 am onwards,” SKIMS said in a statement.