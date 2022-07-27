SKIMS starts training on online appointments

Srinagar, July 26: As part of Digital Week celebrations, SKIMS IT professionals today demonstrated to patients how they can book online appointments, make online payments and collect reports online.
Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A .Koul was present. On the occasion, hands-on training was imparted to some patients and the whole procedure demonstrated live on large LED display screens.
“The patients hailed SKIMS administration for organising demonstration of e- services which they found useful and said the e-services are also user friendly. They acknowledged that these would ease them and help obviate loss of essential time in collecting reports or waiting in queues for appointments or payments. The patients also hailed the administration for earlier opening of the counters for appointment, cash collection, sample collection and report collection that operate from 8 am onwards,” SKIMS said in a statement.
Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Superintending Engineer E&C/IT and other officers were also present on the occasion.