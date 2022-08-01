SKIMS to conduct scientific conference on Pediatric Pulmonary Update

Srinagar, Aug 1: The Department of Pediatrics SKIMS in association with IAP-NRC, J&K Chapter is organising a one day scientific conference on Pediatric Pulmonary Update on August 3.
Pediatric Pulmonologists of National and International repute from all over country will present research papers on varied topics.
Director SKIMS & EOSG, Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul congratulated the organising team for organizing the mega event. He said scientific conference provides wider platform and constitute social spaces for researchers and academicians to present their scientific work. It is an important venture for scientists for brain storming which can lead to new initiatives. “I hope this major scientific program organized by Pediatrics will prove beneficial to the students and academicians, he added.
HOD Pediatrics, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Churoo said that scientific program will benefit both students and faculty. “We are looking forward for excellent presentations as world-renowned pulmonologists are participating in the event,” he added.