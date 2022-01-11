SKIMS to have Online Payment Gateway System to facilitate patients

Srinagar, Jan 11: Director SKIMS Prof Parvaiz A Koul took detailed review meeting on Hospital Information System (HIS) here.
Director SKIMS emphasised on installation and implementation of Online Payment Gateway System at SKIMS on priority to facilitate patients.
“The facility will make it convenient and easy for patients, attendants to make payment through online system anytime and anywhere using mobile phones, kiosks. More importantly it will decongest critical hospital service areas particularly OPD area,” he added.
He also instructed concerned officers to explore the possibility of implementing PayGo Payment Gateway of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Government of India (A National Payment Platform) as used by AIIMS New Delhi.
He also directed to establish fully developed Electronic Health Records System without delay to facilitate quick transfer of patient information. He directed for maintaining confidentiality which will prevent duplication of services and give instant access to patient information which would go a long way in helping quality research and settling medico-legal issues, insurance claims and other issues.
Prof Koul insisted to make full use of IT System for quick Patient Care delivery which remains the top priority of SKIMS, he said.