SKIMS to start Postdoctoral fellowship programme

SKIMS in a statement said this follows the acknowledgment from NBE which has granted accreditation to the institute for its established record and potential to undergo such academic pursuits because of constant endeavour of the faculty for advancing medical research and training. ”SKIMS will be providing two seats each in the two specialties for fellowship in Interventional Cardiology and Infectious diseases. Further, SKIMS has also achieved two seats for Emergency Medicine from the current session,” the statement said.