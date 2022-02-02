SKIMSFF elects executive body

Srinagar, Feb 2: The Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Faculty Forum (SKIMSFF) has elected Prof Muzafar Maqsood Wani as its new Executive Secretary. Other members of the newly elected body include Prof Arif Hamid (Professor cadre); Dr Shiekh Irshad Ahmad (Additional Professor cadre); Dr Imran Hafiz (Associate Professor cadre) and Dr Mir Yasir (Assistant Professor cadre).
The SKIMS faculty forum is an elected representative body of SKIMS faculty that comprises of five elected members, one each elected from four different cadres of faculty and an executive secretary who is elected by all the faculty members. It looks into the matters concerning the faculty and works for the betterment of the institute and helps in enhancing the patient care in the best ways possible.