SKUAST-K bags 4 positions in Regional Competition

In a statement, Dr Seemi Lohani, Students Welfare Officer HQ said on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology Udaipur (Rajasthan) held an Inter Agriculture University Competition.

The theme of the competition was “Paryavaran Chetna- Environment and Sustainability. The statement said SKUAST-K had a selection process within its Faculties and Colleges, in which ten participants were selected among the students of SKUAST-K. An Inter Agriculture University Speech competition was held on January, 23 in which about 38 Universities participated in English and Hindi Languages.