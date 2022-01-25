SKUAST-K bags 4 positions in Regional Competition

Srinagar, Jan 25: SKUAST Kashmir has bagged four positions in Regional Competition in Agri Universities.
In a statement, Dr Seemi Lohani, Students Welfare Officer HQ said on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology Udaipur (Rajasthan) held an Inter Agriculture University Competition.
The theme of the competition was “Paryavaran Chetna- Environment and Sustainability. The statement said SKUAST-K had a selection process within its Faculties and Colleges, in which ten participants were selected among the students of SKUAST-K. An Inter Agriculture University Speech competition was held on January, 23 in which about 38 Universities participated in English and Hindi Languages.
SKUAST-K bagged four positions among the selected 6 in the English category. Sairah Jabeen Laharwai from Faculty of Horticulture (1st Position), Hamnah Naseem from Faculty of Agriculture (2nd Position), Munjid Maryam from College of Agriculture Engineering (4th Position) and Ayman Qamri from Faculty of Veterinary Sciences(6th Position) were the students who made it through to the finals from SKUAST-K.
The final National Level Competition will be held on February 27 and the venue will be decided by the host University. VC SKUAST K Prof. Nazir Ahmad, Dean of Students Welfare, SKUAST-K Prof. M.A.A.Sidiqi and Students Welfare Officers from all Faculties and Colleges have congratulated the winners.