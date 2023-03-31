SKUAST-K bags Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Startup Award 2023

Srinagar, Mar 31: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell has been awarded with ‘Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Startup Award 2023’.
The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell under the IDP-NAHEP has been award for tangible outcome oriented work in innovation, incubation and startups in Jammu and Kashmir during three-day international conference on Innovative Approaches in Agriculture, Horticulture and Allied Sectors’ held from 29-31 March, 2023 conducted by SGT University in association with ICAR & ISAHRD at Gurugram, Haryana.
A presentation on tangible outcome oriented achievements of Innovation & Entrepreneurship Cell IDP was presented by Naveed Hamid, BDA, SKUAST-K infront of ADG ICAR (HRM) Dr SK Sharma, Vice Chancellors & officers of Agricultural Universities, industry delegates and participants of international conference at SGT University Gurugram.
The award was presented to Naveed Hamid on behalf of IDP Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell by ADG (HRM), Dr Ajay Singh, Registrar MHU Karnataka and Dean SGT University.
Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir A Ganai, congratulated the Co-PI NAHEP, Prof Azmat Alam Khan, and his Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell IDP Team for achieving this feat .He added that this Cell has done marvellous job and tried their level best to infuse the culture of Innovation, Incubation & startups within not only the university but is striving hard to help other colleges of J&K to be in frame of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for helping young minds of the UT to come with innovative solution to burning issues in agriculture and allied sectors.