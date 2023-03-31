SKUAST-K bags Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Startup Award 2023

The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell under the IDP-NAHEP has been award for tangible outcome oriented work in innovation, incubation and startups in Jammu and Kashmir during three-day international conference on Innovative Approaches in Agriculture, Horticulture and Allied Sectors’ held from 29-31 March, 2023 conducted by SGT University in association with ICAR & ISAHRD at Gurugram, Haryana.

A presentation on tangible outcome oriented achievements of Innovation & Entrepreneurship Cell IDP was presented by Naveed Hamid, BDA, SKUAST-K infront of ADG ICAR (HRM) Dr SK Sharma, Vice Chancellors & officers of Agricultural Universities, industry delegates and participants of international conference at SGT University Gurugram.