SKUAST-K celebrates first grape harvest

SKUAST-K in a statement said the event with the aim to showcase the performance of grape varieties evolved by the University was inaugurated Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, who harvested the first crop from the Grapevine Orchard.

Prof. Shabir A. Wani, Dean Faculty of Horticulture welcomed the guests on behalf of Faculty of Horticulture and highlighted the importance of the event. Prof. Shamim A. Simnani, Head, Division of Fruit Science showcased the performance of different grape varieties on newly introduced training systems viz-a-viz existing system of Kniffin and Bower and emphasized on its economic potential and their sustainability under Kashmir conditions.