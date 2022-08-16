SKUAST-K celebrates first grape harvest

Srinagar, Aug 16: SKUAST-Kashmir organised ‘First Grape Harvest’ at the Research and Demonstration Block of Division of Fruit Science at main campus Shalimar.
SKUAST-K in a statement said the event with the aim to showcase the performance of grape varieties evolved by the University was inaugurated Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, who harvested the first crop from the Grapevine Orchard.
Prof. Shabir A. Wani, Dean Faculty of Horticulture welcomed the guests on behalf of Faculty of Horticulture and highlighted the importance of the event. Prof. Shamim A. Simnani, Head, Division of Fruit Science showcased the performance of different grape varieties on newly introduced training systems viz-a-viz existing system of Kniffin and Bower and emphasized on its economic potential and their sustainability under Kashmir conditions.
The event was graced Director Research, Director Extension, Director Planning & Monitoring, Director Finance, Chief Engineer (Estates) besides Heads of Divisions (FoH) Scientists and PG students of the Faculty. Vice-Chancellor praised the endeavours of the HoD, Fruit Science, faculty members, technical and field staff of the division for this initiative in organizing such a fruit-full event highlighting the rich diversity of our temperate fruit genetic resources.
On the sidelines of the event, Vice-Chancellor held interaction with the Faculty members, PG scholars of the Division on the emerging challenges of the horticulture sector. He encouraged the students to work with zeal and zest to make horticulture sector viable and sustainable commercial enterprises and employment generation provider and subsequent economic upliftment of the growers.