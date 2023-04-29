SKUAST-K celebrates World Veterinary Day

Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the occasion, hoisted the World Veterinary Association flag, released Vet’s Vision and inspected various student activities including rangoli and other art exhibitions. Other officers of the university, Heads of Divisions, scientists, farmers and around 500 students from the university and various schools of Kashmir division participated in the event. Some retired veterinarians were also present at the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor in his address said the SKUAST-Kashmir is emerging as the top innovation-led farm university acknowledged at the national and global levels. He impressed upon the scientists, research scholars and students to gear up for the upcoming challenges facing agriculture and the allied sectors and come up with innovative solutions. He also advised the students to inculcate social values and professional ethics for individual and societal well-being.