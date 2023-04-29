SKUAST-K celebrates World Veterinary Day

Srinagar, April 29: SKUAST Kashmir Saturday held a mega function to celebrate World Veterinary Day (WVD)-2023 at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Shuhama campus.
The event was sponsored by the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
The World Veterinary Day is commemorated every year on the last Saturday of April. This year’s theme for the day was ‘Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary Profession’.
Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the occasion, hoisted the World Veterinary Association flag, released Vet’s Vision and inspected various student activities including rangoli and other art exhibitions. Other officers of the university, Heads of Divisions, scientists, farmers and around 500 students from the university and various schools of Kashmir division participated in the event. Some retired veterinarians were also present at the occasion.
The Vice Chancellor in his address said the SKUAST-Kashmir is emerging as the top innovation-led farm university acknowledged at the national and global levels. He impressed upon the scientists, research scholars and students to gear up for the upcoming challenges facing agriculture and the allied sectors and come up with innovative solutions. He also advised the students to inculcate social values and professional ethics for individual and societal well-being.
Earlier a rally led by the chief guest and other participating dignitaries, students and guests was taken out from the Dean’s office. The rally culminated at the Veterinary Clinical complex where the chief guest inaugurated the animal clinical camp and pet vaccination and deworming camp in which scores of livestock and pet owners were offered medicines, vaccinations and deworming medicines free of cost. On-spot treatment for ailing animals was also provided.
Participation of around 400 students from various schools of the valley in various competitive events like debates, seminars etc was the highlight of this year’s WVD celebrations. The students who secured the top three positions mesmerised the audience through their speeches highlighting the importance of the veterinary profession for sustainable development.