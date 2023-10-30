SKUAST-K distributes Rs 28.5 lakh among 114 students under its Endowment Fund Scholarship

The SKUAST-K Endowment Fund was established in May this year with the aim to help financially disadvantaged students. The fund is supported by the university faculty, staff, alumni, and several philanthropic organisations.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, handed over the cheque of Rs 28,50,00 (Rs 28.5 lakh) to Manager, J&K Bank, SKUAST-K Shalimar Branch in a function at the university main campus. The amount was later transferred to the students online.

Prof Ganai, who is the brain behind establishing the SKUAST-K Endowment Fund, said the university has created the fund with contributions of the faculty, staff and alumni, while people from different walks of life including AIBOA have contributed generously towards the fund. He said the aim of the endeavour is to help the students on their journey towards a brighter future.