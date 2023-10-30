SKUAST-K distributes Rs 28.5 lakh among 114 students under its Endowment Fund Scholarship

Srinagar, Oct 30: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Monday distributed Rs 28.5 lakh to 114 undergraduate deserving students under its SKUAST-K Endowment Fund scholarship.
The SKUAST-K Endowment Fund was established in May this year with the aim to help financially disadvantaged students. The fund is supported by the university faculty, staff, alumni, and several philanthropic organisations.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, handed over the cheque of Rs 28,50,00 (Rs 28.5 lakh) to Manager, J&K Bank, SKUAST-K Shalimar Branch in a function at the university main campus. The amount was later transferred to the students online.
Prof Ganai, who is the brain behind establishing the SKUAST-K Endowment Fund, said the university has created the fund with contributions of the faculty, staff and alumni, while people from different walks of life including AIBOA have contributed generously towards the fund. He said the aim of the endeavour is to help the students on their journey towards a brighter future.
Education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to every individual, regardless of their financial circumstances, he stressed.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Education Prof MAA Siddique, said that SKUAST K has long been a frontrunner in supporting students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. The university recognizes that economic challenges should never be a hindrance to one's education. This initiative demonstrates SKUAST K's dedication to its students, as it continues to foster a learning environment that is accessible to all. Each scholarship recipient was awarded a grant to help alleviate the financial burden of pursuing their academic dreams.