SKUAST-K holds 54th Research and Extension Advisory Committee Meeting

Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension, Prof.T.H. Masoodi, Director Research, Deans, Associate Deans, HoDs of SKUAST-K, Heads of KVKs, and officers/officials of various line departments attended the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to take feedback of the minikit trails laid in various districts to be recommended for release before the university variety release committee. Besides reviewing the coordination with line departments, discussing new proposals in Agriculture and allied sectors, feedback was received from representatives of line departments on the emerging problems to be redressed by SKUAST-K.