SKUAST-K holds 54th Research and Extension Advisory Committee Meeting

Srinagar, Sep 26: The 54th Research and Extension Advisory Committee (REAC) meeting Rabi-2023 of SKUAST-K was conducted today under the chairmanship of Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K.
Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension, Prof.T.H. Masoodi, Director Research, Deans, Associate Deans, HoDs of SKUAST-K, Heads of KVKs, and officers/officials of various line departments attended the meeting.
The purpose of the meeting was to take feedback of the minikit trails laid in various districts to be recommended for release before the university variety release committee. Besides reviewing the coordination with line departments, discussing new proposals in Agriculture and allied sectors, feedback was received from representatives of line departments on the emerging problems to be redressed by SKUAST-K.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai in his inaugural address stressed upon the importance of REAC and emphasized on conducting research and extension activities in collaboration with the line departments for the welfare of the farming community of this region. He deliberated upon doubling the farmer’s income through horticulture and agriculture produce and further stressed upon creating job opportunities, reducing post-harvest losses, improving agriculture produce through value addition to transform agriculture from substantial to sustainable commercial agriculture and
improving economic and nutritional security.
In addition to this, Vice Chancellor informed the House about allotment of 500 kanals of land to SKUAST-K at Sallar, District Anantnag for
establishment of Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Research Station. He further reiterated for making Jammu and Kashmir a Model Bio-Economy State.
At the onset, Director Extension Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi presented an elaborate account of the outreach extension activities undertaken during the current year. He highlighted the progress made by the constituent units of SKUAST-K on various agenda items and fresh proposals were put forth for the ensuing season. Director Extension appreciated the role of KVKs, Research stations, Divisions, Units in formulating and disseminating the technologies to the various stakeholders.
The representatives of various line departments put forth their problems related to Agriculture/Horticulture/Sericulture/ Animal Sciences and called upon the University authorities to help in the resolution of problem related to seed production, development of blast resistant varieties in rice, identification and propagation of genotype/lines of silkworm in sericulture specific to the Kashmir region, control of various diseases including Lumpy Skin Diseases, Brucellosis in animals, scab and leaf minor in horticultural crops.
During the meeting, a booklet was released on Bio resource- Mapping of District Budgam.