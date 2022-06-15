SKUAST-K holds 69th Meeting of Board of Management

Srinagar, June 15: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir held its 69th Meeting of Board of Management at Shalimar Campus here.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor. The first meeting ever since current Vice-Chancellor took over the reins of the university in December, 2021.
The meeting was attended by Atal Duloo, inancial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Gojk, Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, Gojk and Dr. Raghav Langer, Secretary to Government, Planning, Monitoring and Development, GoJK besides Vice-Chancellor of UAS, Bangalore, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu, Dr. T.H. Masoodi, Registrar, Directors of SKUAST-K and Mr. Abdul Rashid Chadino, Agro Industrialist and Ms. Masarat, Progressive Farmer from the Kashmir Division who were nominated by Chancellor of the University.
“The meeting deeply appreciated the way University has departed from the tradition in thinking out of box for bringing changes in the structure of education to match the current requirement in a sense to make the pass outs of the University skilled enough to become job givers rather than job seekers. Board also appreciated policies brought out which are aimed to take the university to comparable position at the national and international level,” SKUAST said in a statement.
It said besides development of techniques and technologies to bring cheers on the face of farming community of the J&K and Ladakh. The University was also given applause by earning 6th position among all Agricultural Universities in the country and branded as Band Excellent through Atal Ranking.
The meeting approved various centres and instituted new programmes like Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, SK Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre, Division of Agro-metrology, Broad Subject Matter Area nomenclature of the Masters and Ph.D Degree programmes, new programmes at Undergraduate and Postgraduate level and facilitating Ph.D students to earn while pursuing Ph.D by engaging them as Teaching Assistant.
In addition Board also approved Establishment of College for Vocational Trainings for employability in industry and entrepreneurship, SKUAST-K Innovation and Start-up Policy (SISP) for Students and faculty is an extension of the National Innovation and Start-up Policy (NISP-2019) of Ministry of Education, GoI, SKUAST-K Endowment Fund/Alumni Philanthropy, empanelment of Adjunct Faculty/Professors of Practice and new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” by 2030.