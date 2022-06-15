SKUAST-K holds 69th Meeting of Board of Management

“The meeting deeply appreciated the way University has departed from the tradition in thinking out of box for bringing changes in the structure of education to match the current requirement in a sense to make the pass outs of the University skilled enough to become job givers rather than job seekers. Board also appreciated policies brought out which are aimed to take the university to comparable position at the national and international level,” SKUAST said in a statement.

It said besides development of techniques and technologies to bring cheers on the face of farming community of the J&K and Ladakh. The University was also given applause by earning 6th position among all Agricultural Universities in the country and branded as Band Excellent through Atal Ranking.