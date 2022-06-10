SKUAST-K holds environmental awareness tour

The programme was led by the faculty members Dr Shah Murtaza, Dr Sabeena Nabi and Dr Amir Bhat. The programme was organised for encouraging awareness and action for the protection and conservation of the environment among students.

Dean, Faculty of Forestry while flagging off the excursion programme laid emphasis on environmental awareness and the role of the young generation in the conservation and protection of the environment. He further stressed that such programmes inculcate more responsibility in youth towards nature. Students were made aware of the role of recreational forests and their positive impact on ecotourism and the sustenance of the livelihood of the local population.