SKUAST-K holds environmental awareness tour

Srinagar, June 10: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Faculty of Forestry in its on-going World Environment Week celebrations organised one-day “Paryaavaran Excursion” to Sindh View Environmental Park, Kijipora Kangan and SAGG Eco Village, Watlar to acclimatise the students about environmental issues and sustainable living.
The programme was led by the faculty members Dr Shah Murtaza, Dr Sabeena Nabi and Dr Amir Bhat. The programme was organised for encouraging awareness and action for the protection and conservation of the environment among students.
Dean, Faculty of Forestry while flagging off the excursion programme laid emphasis on environmental awareness and the role of the young generation in the conservation and protection of the environment. He further stressed that such programmes inculcate more responsibility in youth towards nature. Students were made aware of the role of recreational forests and their positive impact on ecotourism and the sustenance of the livelihood of the local population.
The programme ended with special thanks to Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Benhama for providing them with logistic and financial support and the Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing Govt. of J&K for necessary arrangements at Sindh View Environmental Park, Kangan.